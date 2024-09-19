Philadelphia Phillies Star Gives Props to Former Teammate
The Philadelphia Phillies wrapped up a series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in a 2-1 loss. It was a notable series due to the Phillies facing off against a former Phillie in Rhys Hoskins. After not playing in 2023, Hoskins has made a comeback with the Brewers in 2024 and is having a nice power season. On Wednesday, he used that power against the Philadelphia.
In the fifth inning on a 2-2 count, Hoskins took former longtime teammate Aaron Nola deep on a solo home run to tie the game. It was his 24th home run on the season and ended up being the only run that Nola surrendered in seven innings of work.
After the game, Nola detailed his thoughts on the at-bat.
"Yeah, right when he hit it, I just kind of feel like I've seen that a lot on our side with him," he said with a smile.
In six seasons with the Phillies, Hoskins hit 148 home runs, including two seasons of 30 or more home runs. So, yes, Nola did see that a lot.
The pitch looked to be a curveball, and Nola seemed to admit that may have been a mistake to throw that pitch to Hoskins.
"I've seen that guy hit curveballs out plenty of times. Honestly, it didn't really surprise me that he hit that pitch right there. But, put a good swing on it. He's a tough at-bat, and I obviously know that, seen it for many years and he just puts together good at-bats against our pitchers and he never gives them away," he detailed.
The way in which Hoskins left the Phillies was different. As a beloved player, he may have been re-signed if not for Bryce Harper moving to first base, taking his spot. DH was also not free, as Kyle Schwarber is there.
There doesn't seem to be much animosity from Philadelphia's side, which is highlighted by Nola's comments. In his first season in a new organization since being drafted by the Phillies in 2014, Hoskins has 24 home runs and 73 RBIs for the Brewers.
Although it has been the worst season of his career so far, he is coming off of injury.
Nola, on the other side of this, has been his usual self this year. Dominating in innings pitched with 188.1, he's struckout 183 batters on his way to a 3.54 ERA.
Despite them now being enemies, there is clearly still a respect for Hoskins from the Phillies clubhouse.