Philadelphia Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber Talks MLB Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies could not have been happier to welcome star slugger Kyle Schwarber back to their lineup on Tuesday night. After missing some time due to an injury, he returned and made an instant impact.
In his return, a 10-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Schwarber ended up going 1-for-4 with two RBI.
With the MLB trade deadline right around the corner, the Phillies have been rumored to be one of the most active teams on the market. They could be looking to add more talent for a run at a championship.
Schwarber honestly spoke out with his thoughts about the trade deadline. He made it clear how much he believes in the franchise and front office.
“There's a big picture of an organization, but there's also a picture of why you play the game — it's to win a championship. Our guys all know that we have one of the best front offices in all of baseball, the best ownership in baseball, and the best coaching staff. Obviously, we have a really good team. We've been close twice now. We all want to get to that finish line. He's going to do whatever he thinks our team needs to push us to the finish line.”
He continued forward, offering a slight warning about making major changes. One move could hurt the overall chemistry of the team.
“You always want to bring in the right people. We got a really good chemistry with what we have. We have a standard within our clubhouse that people are going to want to abide by. It's just how we are as a team and how we operate. We go from there. We have that trust.”
So far this season in 80 games, the 31-year-old has hit 17 home runs to go along with 51 RBI. He has also slashed .250/.374/.444.
Those numbers have been a major key to Philadelphia's success. He has become one of their main contributors and biggest stars.
Right now, the Phillies hold a 59-32 record. They have a large lead in the National League East division race. No signs have been given that should worry fans about a collapse.
However, the warning of not bringing in the wrong players is a good one. Philadelphia cannot simply buy talent. They need to buy players that will fit with the current roster.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about the Phillies over the next couple of weeks. They are expected to be active, but they need to be careful.