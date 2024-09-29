Philadelphia Phillies Star Pulls Off Incredible Feat Not Seen In Almost 20 Years
The Philadelphia Phillies have remained mostly healthy in a season that has been marred by injuries to most of the other teams in baseball.
With their biggest stars only missing a few weeks here and there, it has gone a long way to helping them reach the postseason for the third consecutive season.
The biggest picture of health for the Phillies this year has been right fielder Nick Castellanos.
With his first-inning plate appearance against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, Castellanos has officially played in all 162 games of the 2024 campaign, a feat that has not been done by the Phillies since Jimmy Rollins in 2007.
It has been a key storyline for the last month of the year, and with the Atlanta Braves potentially only playing 160 games this year, Castellanos can be the only player in 2024 to play 162 games, as Braves first baseman Matt Olson is the only other player that has played in every game of the season.
The right fielder started the year in a massive slump, hitting only .193/.258/.263 across his first 31 games, but Manager Rob Thomson remained steadfast in having Castellanos in the lineup day in and day out, and the veteran has since hit .268/.322/.470 entering Sunday.
While this is only the first time in his career that Castellanos has played all 162, it is the sixth time in his 12 years in MLB that he has surpassed 150 games in a single season, and he played all 60 in the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign.
With Philadelphia firmly entrenched in the playoffs, Castellanos will have many more games to come before his 2024 baseball season is over.