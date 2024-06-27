Philadelphia Phillies Suffer Another Major Injury Blow
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of what has been an impressive all-around season. They hold a 53-27 record and are currently the No. 1 ranked team in baseball from a record perspective.
Unfortunately, the Phillies are losing another key player due to injury.
According to a report from Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the team has placed pitcher Spencer Turnbull on the 15-day injured list due to a right lat strain. In a corresponding move, they called up Yunior Marte from Triple-A.
As Lauber also noted, manager Rob Thomson has already suggested that Michael Mercado will end up taking Turnbull's spot in the rotation for the time being.
Turnbull has pitched in 17 games this season, starting in seven of those appearances. He has compiled a 3-0 record to go along with a 2.65 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, and has pitched 54.1 innings. Clearly, he's a piece that has been producting good numbers and will be missed in the rotation.
Mercado has only played in one major league game this season. The 25-year-old right-hander has also pitched in one minor league game.
Marte has played in 12 games this season with Philadelphia. He has completed 13.1 innings and has recorded a 2.70 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP. There isn't much of a sample size from him this year, but he has been solid when called upon.
Hopefully, Turnbull can make a quick return from his injury. Taijuan Walker is also working his way back from injury. The rotation will simply need to survive over the next couple of weeks.