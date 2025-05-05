Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Discusses Frustrations with Current Slump
The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a pretty good start in 2025, currently holding a 19-15 record and sitting in sole possession of second place in the NL East.
The offense is also starting to heat up for the Phillies after a sluggish start, which has propelled the team to three straight series wins against quality opponents. Just about every bat in Philadelphia's lineup has begun to come alive, with one very notable exception.
This would be team captain and two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper, who is currently in the midst of one of the worst slumps of his Hall of Fame worthy career.
As of this writing, Harper holds a rather pedestrian .234/.364/.422 slash line, and has struck out 31 times compared to just 26 walks. Harper did record a single and a home run on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks as Philadelphia's DH, but this was his first good outing in a while at the plate.
His statistics show Harper is just 8-for-47 over his last 12 games, which includes his performance on Sunday.
Clearly, something is off with Harper at the plate so far this season, and he knows it all to well. When asked about his recent struggles by OnPattinson's Tim Kelly, the eight-time All Star expressed his frustrations with his lack of production.
"I'm just frustrated," Harper said. "I just want to come through for the team and play well. Obviously I've been through ruts in my career, gone through ups and downs worse than what I'm on right now.... I just gotta play better."
Obviously Harper is struggling to find ways to come through for his team currently, but it's hard to see the slump continuing for too much longer. He's simply just too good of a hitter.
That being said, it's still very hard for a guy as competitive as Harper to not be able to play up to the high standard he has set for himself. The fiery slugger has always been among the most elite offensive engines in the MLB, and it's part of what gives him his edge.
An easier schedule over the next couple of weeks could provide the spark Harper needs to get back to his usual self at the plate. It will be interesting to see what adjustments he decides to make, and if he's abke to break out over this stretch as a result.