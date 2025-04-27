Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Initially Envisioned Himself Signing Elsewhere
The Philadelphia Phillies snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday night, handing the red-hot Chicago Cubs a 10-4 loss at historic Wrigley Field. Superstar slugger Bryce Harper drove in two runs in the rout, both of which came from his lone hit of the game, a fourth-inning double.
Harper has been the centerpiece of a resurgent Phillies franchise every since signing with the team back in 2019. That entire offseason was dominated by the "Bryce Harper Sweepstakes," as the then 25-year-old was the biggest free agent to hit the market in years.
Obviously, the City of Brotherly Love ended up being Harper's new home, but in a recent interview he had with The Athletic's Patrick Mooney (subscription required), he revealed that he initially envisioned himself suiting up for the Cubs.
“Going into that offseason, they (Chicago) were the No. 1 team on my list,” Harper said. “Without a doubt... Obviously, I’m extremely happy with where I am in Philadelphia. I would never change it for the world. I love the fan base, city, everything. It’s a blast. But pre-2019, going into free agency, the Cubs were at the top of my list.”
Despite Chicago being his preferred destination at the time though, the Cubs apparently didn't feel the same. The team never really seriously engaged with Harper's camp, but Harper believes it was just a matter of the timing not lining up.
“They were in such a different time frame at that time," Harper said. "You never know what an organization’s going to do or where their next five years are going to be. You have no idea. At the time, it just didn’t match or didn’t work. It just kind of happens that way, sometimes, in sports and free agency.”
The now two-time NL MVP would go onto to sign a then-MLB record 13-year, $330 million contract with Philadelphia, and never looked back. Safe to say things have worked out pretty well for all parties involved, but Harper still loves coming to Wrigley when the schedule permits.
“It’s my favorite visiting place to play,” Harper said. “Just the vibes of Chicago and Wrigley Field and the ivy. When the wind’s blowing in, it’s not great, but it’s just such a fun ballpark. The crowds show up. With the bleacher creatures out there, it was always fun listening to what they had to say behind me in right field. A summer day in Wrigley, man, it’s one of the best baseball atmospheres in the league.”