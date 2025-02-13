Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Receives Intriguing Ranking Among MLB's Elite
In anticipation of the upcoming season, the MLB Network has begun releasing its Top 100 Right Now rankings. The countdown for this year began last month, when the network revealed players ranked 81–100.
Numerous breakout talents and outstanding players from across the game were among the numbers 41-80 that the network released during the last week. Now the rankings of Nos. 21-40 were released, including some of the brightest stars of the game.
Featured amongst them at No. 35 was Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner.
Fans hope Turner finds his rhythm in every aspect of his third season with the Phillies. He provides the franchise a strong foundation skill set in all five tools.
Turner's hamstring injury kept him out of action for roughly a quarter of last season, his second year with Philadelphia.
During his first 137 at-bats, he batted .343 with two home runs, nine RBI, 10 steals and 27 runs. After the injury, the home run stroke game back. He finished the campaign with a slash line of .295/.338/.469/.807 with 21 home runs and 62 RBI as the Phillies won the National League East Division title. He also made the All-Star team for the third time.
Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million contract in December 2022 and he's certainly had an up-and-down tenure with the Phillies. Even with a two-year slash line of .279/.328/.463/.791 with 47 home runs, 138 RBI and 49 stolen bases, a case can be made that he hasn't quite lived up to the expectations of his contract.
For instance, his average hit rate (1.591) fell short of 2023's (1.724), which was the second weakest of the previous three seasons.
Turner hasn't always been a consistent power hitter, but he has hit at least 20 home runs in each of the last three seasons. If he continues to do that, he'll have to overcome data that suggest his that he's falling to the league average in hard-hit rate (40.2) and exit velocity (89.1 mph) for batters with at least 400 plate appearances.
Turner is entering his age 32 season and still has 11 years left on the contract. While his power may eventually take a downturn, there is more than enough in his game that should allow him to remain a key contributor to the Phillies for years to come.