Philadelphia Phillies Target Roki Sasaki Predicted To Sign With Los Angeles Dodgers
With how quiet the Philadelphia Phillies have been in the early stages of the offseason, it's only fair to wonder if the front office has something big up their sleeves.
Whether that's trading for a star, signing one of the top players available, or even making a push for right-hander Roki Sasaki, something needs to happen for the Phillies to feel confident heading into 2025.
On paper, there's a good argument to be made that Philadelphia is a worse team than it was a season ago.
Adding Sasaki could change that.
While the Phillies arguably have the best rotation in baseball when their starters are healthy, Sasaki would have a legitimate chance to come in and be among their ace-caliber arms.
It's tough to say he'd be the top starter in their rotation given the success some of the others have found, but he'd be a massive addition.
It remains uncertain if he'd be willing to play on the East Coast, but his agent has made it clear that he doesn't have any predetermined landing spot. Many have suggested the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorite to sign him, and that could be possible, but as long as he gives other teams a chance, Philadelphia should be in the mix.
Still, many predictions have him going to the Dodgers, including Michael Brakebill's of FanSided.
"In about a month, Roki Sasaki will be the biggest name on the board and garner the most attention of anybody still on the board. Sasaki has elite stuff, and at just 23 years old, all 30 teams should be going all in with their presentations to try and woo him to their organization. A West Coast team like the Dodgers makes sense, given their marketability and relationship with Japanese players recently. Sasaki may not be the face of the franchise if he signs with L.A., but he will have a fantastic start to his career. The Dodgers are built to win for many years. If Sasaki performs as expected, it will only help his cause by receiving a monster extension or monster payday when he eventually gets free agency."
It's unfortunate that the Phillies can't offer him a massive contract due to international rules, so interesting him with the most money is off the table.
They'll have to give a different sales pitch, but their culture should help.