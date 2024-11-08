Philadelphia Phillies Top Prospect Keeps Up Torrid Production in Arizona Fall League

Just unfair pair of breaking balls here from Andrew Painter. 87 mph slider at the knees and then a 80 mph curveball three balls below that to put him away. Stretched out to 39 pitches tonight.



3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K



10 consecutive scoreless for the Phillies top prospect. pic.twitter.com/jjdYvtTGbm