Philadelphia Phillies Top Prospect Keeps Up Torrid Production in Arizona Fall League
Philadelphia Phillies' top pitching prospect Andrew Painter has all of the tools to become a successful Major Leaguer.
A first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Calvary Christian High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he was on the fast track to the Big League team. During Spring Training in 2023, he looked to have the inside track to earning a spot in the team’s rotation.
Not even two years after being selected by the team, even being under consideration to pitch alongside Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola speaks to how talented he is. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit him.
Painter was dealing with some discomfort in his elbow. By July of that year, it was decided he had to undergo Tommy John surgery.
As a result, he missed the entire 2023 and 2024 campaign recovering and rehabbing. The last time we saw him on the mound in live action was September 16th, 2022.
More than two years later, he stepped back on the mound in the Arizona Fall League, pitching for the Glendale Desert Dogs.
Just seeing him back out there was exciting enough for him, the Phillies and their fan base. Throwing and suffering zero setbacks was a win. The cherry on top has been his sheer dominance on the mound.
You would never know that he was away from the game for so long, going more than two years between appearances.
After his most recent appearance, Painter was stretched out to 39 pitches. He threw three innings, allowing zero hits and only one walk with two strikeouts. As shared by Aram Leighton of Just Baseball Media, his breaking pitches were unhittable.
With that stellar outing, he has run his scoreless inning streak up to 10. That is a truly remarkable feat given how hitter-friendly this league is, but the top prospect has done a wonderful job of shutting his opponents down.
Despite the injury, Painter was considered a top-20 prospect coming into 2024 by some outlets. Before that, he was inside the top 10 as he is one of the best young pitchers knocking on the door of the Major Leagues.
With a need at the back end of their rotation, we could certainly see the talented righty in Philadelphia on the Opening Day roster. Health has been the only thing delaying that feat, as he clearly has the talent to succeed at the highest level.