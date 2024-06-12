Philadelphia Phillies Urged To Make Catcher Trade To Replace Realmuto
The Philadelphia Phillies have been on a roll all season long and are not slowing down at all. In fact, they seem to continually get better. That has fans and media members alike penciling them in as a World Series favorite.
While the going has been good so far, there is a lot of baseball left to be played this season. Things happen and teams fall off after hot starts.
Unfortunately for the Phillies, something happened that will hurt their roster. J.T. Realmuto has decided to undergo surgery and will miss the next month at least.
Realmuto has been a key part of the success this season for Philadelphia. He has put in excellent work behind the plate and has been a quality offensive player as well. Now, they'll need to find a way to replace his production.
Zach Presnell of FanSided has suggested one way that the Phillies could replace Realmuto. He has suggested a trade for Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen as an option.
In his trade proposal, Philadelphia would acquire Jansen in exchange for right-hander Griff McGarry and catcher Caleb Ricketts. The price tag wouldn't be insanely high, but is it something that the Phillies should actually do with Realmuto scheduled to return in a month?
So far this season with the Blue Jays, Jansen has put together solid all-around numbers. He has hit for a .264 average to go along with five home runs and 16 RBI's. Those numbers have come in just 38 games played.
Even when Realmuto returns, Jansen could be a quality depth piece. He would give Philadelphia a real option when Realmuto needs some rest. He could also pencil into the lineup at times alongside Realmuto if needed.
Jansen would be the definition of a rental. His contract expires at the end of the season and it would be very unlikely that the Phillies would re-sign him. They would simply add him to weather the storm of Realmuto's injury and to be a depth piece as they try to make a deep postseason run.
Clearly, this is a hypothetical proposal, but it would make sense. If Philadelphia wants to get aggressive now and acquire Jansen, he would help them through the next month. After that, he could still be an impact player off the bench.
It may not be something that even interests the Phillies, but the proposal seems fair and would likely make sense for both Philadelphia and Toronto.