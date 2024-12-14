Philadelphia Phillies Urged to Pursue Anthony Santander, Teoscar Hernandez
The Philadelphia Phillies have been relatively quiet this offseason.
With the MLB Winter Meetings now over, they are going to need to get busy as they look to pursue a World Series in 2025.
Quite a few rumors have surrounded the Phillies already, but they have not been able to pull anything major off just yet.
One of the needs for Philadelphia to focus on throughout the rest of the offseason is bringing in a power bat to their outfield.
Thankfully, there are still a couple of high-profile players still available in free agency the Phillies could go all-out to sign.
Edward Eng of That Balls Out of Here has suggested that Philadelphia should try to sign either Anthony Santander or Teoscar Hernandez.
"But with prime outfield targets such as Anthony Santander and Tesocar Hernández still available in free agency, the Phillies still have the perfect outfield solution staring them in the face. With both outfielders being capable of easily amassing 30+ home runs and 100+ RBI per season, either of them would be exactly what the team needs to help them reach the next level."
Either player would be a massive addition for the Phillies' lineup.
They both are high-power bats and are consistently productive.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Baltimore Orioles, Santander played 155 games. He hit 44 home runs to go along with 102 RBI while slashing .235/.308/.506. The offense he brings to the table is exactly what Philadelphia needs in the heart of its order.
As for Hernandez, he is coming off of another huge year with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In 154 games, the star outfielder hit 33 home runs and drove in 99 RBI, while batting .272/.339/.501.
From a pure hitting perspective, Hernandez would be the better target, but if the Phillies just want power, Santander would be the right option.
Both of these players are highly coveted free agents, and there are a lot of teams throughout the league who would love to bring them onboard.
Philadelphia will need to move quickly and aggressively if the they want to sign them.
All of that being said, there are still options available that would bring the Phillies major improvement. If they want to win a championship in 2025, they need to get busy and make a couple of impact additions.