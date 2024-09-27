Philadelphia Phillies Will 'Likely' Keep Struggling Pitcher off Postseason Roster
There does not seem to be many tough decisions the Philadelphia Phillies front office and coaching staff will have to make in the coming days regarding their postseason roster.
It's still uncertain what they plan to do with right-hander Taijuan Walker, but if the past few months have been any indication, keeping him off the team seems to be the logical thing to do.
The Phillies have to understand that if he comes in during a postseason game, it could be the reason they lose.
Even if that's out of the bullpen, Philadelphia can't allow somebody to go out there with a 7.10 ERA and eat up innings in October. That's a recipe for disaster.
Edward Eng of FanSided recently put together six players on the postseason roster bubble, naming Walker as one of them.
"Whatever has been ailing Walker and his pitching effectiveness, it certainly does not look like it will be something that can be resolved right now and could require some intensive work during the offseason to rectify. With the huge uncertainty in his ability to perform effectively both as a starter and as a reliever at this moment, the Phillies will likely not risk any chances during the postseason. As a result, it could mark the second consecutive season that Walker doesn't see any action in the playoffs."
As Eng wrote in his article, the Phillies' uncertainty about his ability to perform as a starter or relief pitcher should be the final straw.
There's a scenario where they give him a look in the playoffs due to being a veteran, but it sounds like he understands he isn't playing to the standard he needs to be to get innings when it matters most.
If the Louisiana native doesn't make the playoff roster, there's a chance that he'll pitch his final game in a Philadelphia jersey in the coming days.
He does have money left on his contract, but with the Phillies proving they aren't worried about spending money, there's a chance they will get rid of him and pay that money out.
They clearly need a better fifth starter heading into the 2025 campaign. While they've still found success with him on the team, things would've been much easier if they had an average arm at the back of the rotation.
Only time will tell, but keeping Walker off the postseason squad appears to be what they plan to do.