Philadelphia Phillies Will Need Free-Agent Signing To Produce at All-Star Level
After a quiet offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies have entered Spring Training with tons of expectations for the new campaign.
Despite a disappointing end to 2024, the team didn’t make any rash decisions to shake up their core.
In the lineup, they once again will feature one of the best batting orders in baseball. With a need in the outfield, they hope that the addition of Max Kepler will help fill the offensive void in the outfield that became apparent against the New York Mets.
For the starting rotation, the Phillies fixed the fifth spot by trading for Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins. The talented left-hander should be a major upgrade for a starting rotation that has the potential to be the best in baseball.
However, like in many years of late, all eyes will be on how the bullpen performs for Philadelphia.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the biggest question mark for the Phillies heading into the season. He highlighted potential concerns once again with the backend of the staff if Jordan Romano can’t bounce back from a down year.
“If he struggles again, how quickly do they pivot? And to which of José Alvarado, Orion Kerkering or Matt Strahm? Do they get wild and see if Taijuan Walker can close?”
There is reason to be both excited about the signing of Romano and concerned at the same time.
Before a poor showing in 2024 that was impacted by injuries, the right-hander made the All-Star team two years in a row with the Toronto Blue Jays. In 2023, he totaled a 2.90 ERA and saved 36 games.
Considering Philadelphia let both Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman walk in free agency, they will be counting heavily on Romano to regain his All-Star form.
If he doesn’t, the Phillies could be in some trouble.
While they will have options, they are mostly unproven.
One interesting pitcher to keep an eye on is Taijuan Walker. The former All-Star was one of the worst pitchers in baseball last year, but with two years left on his deal, Philadelphia is stuck with him.
Perhaps a move into the bullpen in more of a one-inning type role compared to being a long reliever would help salvage something for him in 2025.
Hopefully, Romano will be able to regain his past form and have a great first season with the Phillies. Having a lockdown closer has been a need for a few years, and the veteran right-hander can get the job done if he's healthy.