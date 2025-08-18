Phillies Call Up Veteran Right-Hander, Option Struggling Relief Pitcher
After a disappointing series against the Washington Nationals, the Philadelphia Phillies have made some roster changes heading into the new week.
It wasn’t a good weekend for the Phillies, who split a four-game series and saw their ace Zack Wheeler head to the injured list with a blood clot in his shoulder. The loss of Wheeler for any amount of time is going to be felt by Philadelphia.
The right-hander has been in the conversation for the National League Cy Young award, but that will unfortunately go to the back burner now as he hopefully gets healthy soon. With the team set for a big series against the Seattle Mariners, the Phillies have recently made some roster moves to shore up their bullpen.
They have called up right-hander Nolan Hoffman and have optioned Max Lazar. The 28-year-old right-hander started the year with the Texas Rangers before coming over to Philadelphia. Since joining the Phillies, he has performed well in the minors for the organization.
How Has Hoffman Performed?
In Triple-A, he has totaled a 3-0 record and 3.36 ERA. While his WHIP is a bit high at 1.47, he does provide Philadelphia with a talented strikeout specialist out of the bullpen. With a strikeout per nine rate of 12.8, Hoffman can make hitters swing and miss at a high rate.
Due to the decision to bring up Hoffman, it will be Lazar being optioned. The right-hander hasn’t been spectacular for Philadelphia in the Majors, totaling a 4.78 ERA in 32 innings pitched. While Hoffman will be a bit of an unknown in the Majors, the Phillies are still trying to figure out their best bullpen heading down the stretch.
Even though the Mariners have slipped up a bit of late, this is a dangerous team, and it should be a fun series in Philadelphia. Hoffman will likely be getting a chance at some point to make his debut for the Phillies to start the week.