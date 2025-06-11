Phillies Continue Bullpen Shake Up, Designate Their Flamethrower for Assignment
The Philadelphia Phillies have been searching for answers in their bullpen all year, and that has caused the organization to start making changes to that unit.
First it began by designating Jose Ruiz for assignment to give top prospect Seth Johnson a shot to prove what he can do in his new reliever role.
Now, the bullpen shake up has continued.
The Phillies announced on their team's social media page that they had DFA'd hard-throwing righty Carlos Hernandez for assignment ahead of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs, recalling fellow right-hander Michael Mercado from Triple-A Lehigh Valley as the corresponding move.
Hernandez was claimed off waivers prior to the season when the Kansas City Royals designated him for assignment after he had thrown in five big league campaigns for them.
Because he has good stuff -- a triple-digit fastball and devastating breaking pitches -- Philadelphia decided to take a chance on him hoping that they'd be able to get the most out of the 28-year-old.
Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.
In 25 appearances, Hernandez posted a 5.26 ERA, walking 13 batters in 25 2/3 innings pitched while only striking out 23.
Now, they'll give Mercado a chance.
This will be his first Major League stint of the 2025 season, and the hope is he'll perform better than his numbers suggest.
Last year, Mercado posted an 11.08 ERA across his five total outings with two starts in The Show, and so far this season, his ERA sits at 5.31 over 17 Triple-A appearances.
The Phillies continue to keep pressing buttons hoping to find answers, but it seems like things will only truly change with an aggressive trade deadline.
