Phillies Dream Target Roki Sasaki Expected To Be Posted During Winter Meetings
The Philadelphia Phillies have committed to improving their international scouting department, which could help the franchise's future.
With many of the top players in Major League Baseball coming from out of the country, it's something teams around baseball need to hit hard.
The Phillies' improvements will be tested over the next month.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Roki Sasaki is expected to be posted next week at Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings.
"Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki is expected to be officially posted at Major League Baseball's winter meetings next week, sources told ESPN on Saturday, opening a 45-day window in which teams will try to convince him to choose them once the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15."
Sasaki, the prized possession of this international class, is considered one of the top prospects to ever come out of Japan. The right-hander will have a legitimate chance to come in and be an ace-caliber arm at just 23 years old.
Philadelphia might not be where he wants to play, considering many players from Japan have signed with West Coast ball clubs. If that's his preference, there isn't much the Phillies would be able to do to persuade him.
In the event that Sasaki is willing to play with any team, Philadelphia should be appealing. While he wouldn't have an opportunity to be the ace of the staff, he could be one day.
Winning should be at the top of his priority list, given he can't sign for more than $7.5 million due to international rules.
The Phillies would give him a big city, a passionate fan base, and a chance to compete for a World Series.