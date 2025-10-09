Phillies Listed as Prime Landing Spot for Former MVP, Top Free Agent Outfielder
The Philadelphia Phillies are still vying for a World Series title after taking the third game of the NLDS over the Los Angeles Dodgers to keep their season alive, but free agency rumors wait for no one.
No matter the outcome of the Phillies' playoff run, the outfield remains a major issue that President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski will be compelled to address in the offseason. Brandon Marsh's development has been a much-needed addition to the group's offensive production, but how the rest of that part of the roster shakes out is still unknown.
The team is widely expected to move on from veteran Nick Castellanos, who has consistently underperformed his five-year, $100 million contract both offensively and defensively, while being a mainstay in trade rumors each of the previous two offseasons. Max Kepler put up below-league-average numbers on his one-year deal, making him an expected casualty of annual roster turnover. Midseason trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader put up excellent numbers in his brief time with the club, but he is also an impending free agent with injury and regression concerns.
As Dombrowski and the front office will once again look for a longer-term solution in the coming months, one option was presented in an article by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter early Thursday morning: former NL MVP and current New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger.
Phillies Named Fit For Cody Bellinger in Free Agency
Reuter named his Top-10 best fits for Bellinger, listing the Phillies at #3, just ahead of their NL East rival New York Mets, and behind the San Francisco Giants and his former team, the Yankees.
He highlighted Philadelphia's need for an improved hit tool in the outfield, and emphasized the team's lack of definitive options by going as far as suggesting either Bryce Harper or top prospect Justin Crawford could be options, if all else fails.
"With Kyle Schwarber and Ranger Suárez both likely to command $100 million paydays this winter in free agency and catcher J.T. Realmuto also set to hit the open market with no clear in-house replacement, the Phillies have some big decisions to make this winter," Reuter wrote.
One thing is for certain, though, as Reuter described: change is coming.
Bellinger Could Solve Offensive Outfield Woes
The rabid Phillies fanbase has more than made their frustrations known with Dombrowski's lack of big-time additions to the outfield in recent years, and a potential fourth straight playoff exit could force his hand.
Bellinger has been linked to the Phillies as a potential addition in each of the last few seasons, but the rumors never materialized and the lefty found himself with the Chicago Cubs, and, most recently, the Yankees. After rough 2021 and 2022 campaigns with the Dodgers, he signed a thre-year, $80 million contract with the Cubs, a team that showed full confidence in him to get his once highly regarded career back on track.
A phenomenal 2023 with the Cubs saw him hit over .300 and put up an OPS nearing .900 across 130 games. He remained with the franchise in 2024 with higher expectations. However, he took a decently sized step back, hitting just .266 with a .751 OPS and eight less home runs.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman bought low on Bellinger's talent, sending just pitcher Cody Poteet and cash considerations for his services. That proved to be an incredibly savvy move, as Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 in 152 games, smashing 29 long balls and finishing the year with 98 RBIs.
After the Yankees were eliminated by the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the ALDS, many eyes have turned toward Bellinger and his $25 million player option. If he chooses to opt in, he will stay with the team for one more season and test free agency in 2027. If not, it's open season for the slugger.
If he does indeed opt out, the Phillies are a fantastic landing spot for the outfielder. He would immediately provide offensive stability in the outfield, considerably raise the team's overall ceiling, and, if they are unable to reach a deal with impending free agent and MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber, Bellinger wouldn't be the worst backup option.