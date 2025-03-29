Phillies New Ace Nearly Makes Franchise History in Dominant First Outing
The Philadelphia Phillies handed the ball to their new starting pitcher Saturday afternoon, and he did not disappoint.
Jesus Luzardo was acquired by the Phillies in the offseason for two prospects, one being one of their highest-ranking minor leaguers.
The left-handed pitcher was coming off an injury-riddled campaign with the Miami Marlins, but Philadelphia saw enough potential to pay a lofty price for him.
The 27-year-old entered spring training fully healthy, but he had plenty of struggles. He finished camp with an ERA over 9.00. Opponents hit .275 off him and he allowed five home runs in four starts. He did strike out 16 batters in his 12.1 innings, though.
That ability to get hitters to swing and miss carried over to his first start of the regular season against the Washington Nationals.
Luzardo's day ended after five innings and 95 pitches.
He struck out 11 batters, allowed five hits and only gave up two runs on a homer from Keibert Ruiz in the second inning.
Additionally, the lefty walked only two batters.
His 11 strikeouts on the day are tied for the second-most by any Phillies pitcher making their team debut. The only pitcher to strike out more batters in his debut with Philadelphia was Garrett Stephenson in 1997.
The former third-round pick worked a five-pitch mix, which included his new sweeper that he just developed.
He threw the sweeper 21 times in the game, so he has plenty of confidence in his new pitch.
Of those 21 sweepers, Luzardo got the Nationals to swing at nine of them. Of those nine swings, Washington whiffed seven times.
In total, the hard-throwing lefty was able to generate 18 whiffs on 43 swings which put his whiff percentage at 41.9% for the game -- an elite number.
Luzardo also saw an uptick in velocity during this start.
That could be the adrenaline of the first game in a new uniform or it could be something he can keep up consistently.
No matter the reason, it is a positive sign.
His fastball averaged 96.9 mph with a max of 98.9. His new sweeper sat 86.8 mph while his slider had an average velocity of 86.9.
Luzardo's arsenal also features a changeup and sinker which averaged 88.7 and 96.2 MPH, respectively.
The game was tied 2-2 when he came out, but a five-run top of the sixth inning for the Phillies earned him the win.
Philadelphia's rotation was already stacked before the addition of Luzardo, so if he can continue to pitch the way he did Saturday afternoon, the Phillies will have one of the best starting rotations in all of baseball.