Phillies Not Surprisingly Seen as Potential Fit for Red Sox Star in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing fantastic of late and have to like the direction that the team is heading in.
Even though the team is playing well of late, they do have a looming concern with Zack Wheeler being on the injured list. With no timetable regarding his potential return, the Phillies will have to hope for the best.
However, this is still a team that has a lot of talent and one that improved at the trade deadline. Due to the New York Mets completely falling apart of late, it seems like Philadelphia is going to be walking away with the division title.
The current core of the Phillies has had a lot of success in recent years, with three straight trips to the postseason. Unfortunately, that same core is starting to get older, and the window of opportunity isn't as big as it once was. This winter, with multiple key players hitting free agency, the unit might look a lot different heading into 2026.
Mark Feinsand of MLB recently wrote about the Phillies being a potential fit for Boston Red Sox star slugger Alex Bregman in free agency.
Third base has long been a topic of conversation for Philadelphia over the last several years. Due to the inconsistencies of Alec Bohm, upgrading there has been something talked about quite frequently.
Will Phillies Finally Move on From Bohm
Bohm was an All-Star in 2024, but saw the wheels come off in the second half of the 2024 campaign. After a slow start to this season, he was able to bounce back but has missed a lot of time with injury.
The Phillies might decide to finally make the splash to upgrade at the position over the winter. There is a lot to like about what Bregman could bring to the team. He is a middle-of-the-order caliber hitter, plays great defense, and has a ton of experience on successful teams.
As Philadelphia potentially heads into a bit of a new era after the 2026 campaign, signing a player like Bregman to pair with Bryce Harper and potentially Kyle Schwarber would be a great addition.
With a lot of moving pieces this winter, it will be interesting to see the direction that Philadelphia looks to go in. There is certainly money to spend, and if they deem third base as a position they want to upgrade, Bregman would be the best option.