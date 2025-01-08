Phillies Out on Nolan Arenado Sweepstakes As Red Sox Emerge As Final Hope for Trade
There have been rumors swirling all winter about a potential deal that would see St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado end up in red pinstripes with the Philadelphia Phillies through what would have been a blockbuster trade.
But in order to trade for Arenado, the Phillies first needed to move their own third baseman Alec Bohm, something that they have been relatively vocal about doing, but no suitors appeared. At least not for the reportedly high price tag Philadelphia was asking for Bohm.
With no market materializing for Bohm, it is hard to see the Phillies actively pursuing Arenado. But there is more to the story than just that.
According to The Athletic, the Boston Red Sox are the last and final hope for Arenado and any potential trade this winter.
"The Cardinals will monitor Bregman, who also has been connected to the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays," writes Katie Woo. "Multiple league sources indicate the Red Sox represent Arenado’s last chance to get dealt before the 2025 season. If Boston misses on [Alex] Bregman, it could pivot to trading for Arenado. However, that move likely would be contingent on moving Rafael Devers to first base (though Arenado is willing to switch positions, he remains the stronger third baseman of the two) and possibly trading Triston Casas."
There are also plenty of reports that Philadelphia is interested in Bregman.
Being a free agent, Bregman would only cost financial capital and not require the Phillies to part with any of their top prospects to get a deal done.
It appears that is the general consensus among most of the teams actively searching for a new third baseman in what is a barren market this winter.
Philadelphia is looking for a clear upgrade over Bohm who has seen his struggles, both offensively and defensively, off and on for seasons.
Adding a tried and true bat and glove to the lineup via the hot corner is what many believe is the missing piece for the Phillies in their pursuit of another World Series championship.