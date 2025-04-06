Phillies Outlook on Rise with Trade Acquisition Showcasing Old Form
The Philadelphia Phillies didn’t make too many changes to their roster this offseason, opting to bring back most of the same core that helped win 95 games in 2024 and take home the National League East title.
One area of the team that they did target for an upgrade was the starting rotation.
They were set at the top with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and the emerging Cristopher Sanchez. But the No. 5 spot in the rotation was a mess with Taijuan Walker struggling and when Ranger Suarez returned from injury he was not the same.
Because of that, the team made a move to acquire Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins over the winter.
It was a high-risk, high-reward kind of move given the upside that Luzardo possesses but the lack of consistency and health he has shown in his career.
Only 12 starts were made in 2024 and he had a 5.00 ERA across 66.2 innings. There has been only one season in his career that he recorded more than 18 starts: 2023, which coincidentally was his best campaign to this point.
He was great in 2022 as well, when he made 18 starts and had a 3.32 ERA across 100.1 innings with 120 strikeouts.
There is ace-level stuff in that left arm. If he can find a way to stay healthy, the Phillies have argubaly the best starting rotation in baseball with him as the No. 5 option when they are whole.
It is still very early, but in his first two starts with Philadelphia, the trade is paying dividends, as he is showcasing the same form he had in 2023.
That year, he set career-highs with 32 starts, 178.2 inning pitched and 208 strikeouts. Through two starts in 2025, he has thrown 12 innings with an MLB-high 19 strikeouts and stellar 1.50 ERA.
What is most reminiscent about that performance two years ago and what he is doing currently is that his velocity is back to those levels. His four-seam fastball, as shared by Eno Sarris of The Athletic (subscription required), is averaging 96.9 mph, up from 95.2 mph in 2024.
“The last time Jesús Luzardo was throwing anywhere close to this hard he had the best season of his career…This is the promise that had the Phillies starting him in the second game of the season…” Sarris wrote.
With his fastball velocity on the rise, the other pitches in his repertoire are going to play even better with more effectiveness.
Talent is not the issue when it comes to Luzardo; he has the tools to be one of the best starting pitchers in baseball.
For him to reach his ceiling and potential, he needs to stay healthy. If he can do that, he could be the next All-Star pitcher the Phillies send to the Midsummer Classic.