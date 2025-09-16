Phillies Predicted to Retain Fan Favorite Free Agent Catcher This Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies have just locked up their second consecutive National League East title, and they have even bigger goals on their mind with the playoffs upon them.
For the last three years, it's been close but no cigar for Philadelphia when October has come around, suffering heartbreaking exits at various stages of the postseason and ultimately falling short. Making sure that does not happen is the top priority right now, but whether they find success or not, the offseason is coming right after, and tough decisions will have to be made.
Understandably during what has been the best season of his career, the impending free agent status of designated hitter Kyle Schwarber has dominated the dialogue of this winter for the Phillies. Someone who might just be even more important is franchise catcher J.T. Realmuto, who also becomes available once the season ends.
Though the consensus has gone back and forth, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report seems to think they will go all out to keep Realmuto in the fold during his recent free agency big board ranking which saw him come in at No. 21.
Phillies Projected to Keep Realmuto in Free Agency
"Arguably the best all-around catcher of his generation, Realmuto is no longer the MVP-caliber performer he was in his prime, but he is still the best catcher on the free-agent market by a longshot," Reuter wrote. "With no real in-house replacement, there's a good chance the Phillies will make re-signing him a top priority."
Now at 34 years old, it's worth at least asking what Realmuto still has in the tank to bring to the table on another potential long-term deal. The nine-figure deal he signed with Philadelphia back in 2021 has paid dividends, however eventually Realmuto is going to slow down as everyone does.
Should Phillies Aggressively Try to Keep Realmuto?
When Philadelphia traded away young catcher Eduardo Tait to the Minnesota Twins in the Jhoan Duran deal, they dealt who many saw as the catcher of the future once Realmuto moved on. Now, Tait still would have been a couple of years away even after this year, but it does not feel like the organization has a great in-house plan to suceed the veteran right now.
He's still producing, slashing .263/.322/.396 while providing his trademark elite defense behind the dish and has collected a 2.6 bWAR over 126 games this season. The picture behind Realmuto in free agency this year is bleak, and if the Phillies do let him walk, there's no question it will be a position of weakness moving forward.
If the team still feels good about where the veteran is at, they should absolutely try to do whatever it takes in order to keep him in Philadelphia, at least for the next couple of years while he's still getting it done.