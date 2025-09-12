Kyle Schwarber's Latest Free Agency Comments Should Have Phillies Fans Worried
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing their best baseball at the perfect time.
With about two-and-a-half weeks remaining in the regular season, the Phillies all but wrapped up the NL East title after a dismantling four-game sweep of the New York Mets in front of a packed Citizens Bank Park crowd.
Philadelphia's magic number to clinch back-to-back division titles for the first time since their string of five in a row from 2007-11 is now five. But this incredible stretch where they have gone 8-2 over their last 10 games and 11-3 since Aug. 27 has them just two games back from the best overall record in Major League Baseball.
It's all systems go right now for the Phillies, as they have overcome the substantial loss of their superstar ace Zack Wheeler and the recent injuries to Trea Turner and Alec Bohm. But as this group makes their push for a World Series title, it's hard not to think about what the future looks like since three prominent members of this core are set to become free agents.
Kyle Schwarber Makes Interesting Free Agency Comments
By now, everyone knows the Phillies tried to extend Schwarber this past offseason. He turned down the offered contract and bet on himself, believing he could increase his price tag with what he did on the field. That has worked out in spades for the slugger, as he became just the second person in franchise history to reach the 50 home run mark.
However, that also will make it difficult for Philadelphia to keep him for the long term. They already have a ton of money tied up into multiple players, and after the performance he's had so far this year, other teams could put together a financial package that could make it difficult for the Phillies to keep both Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto.
The good news is the front office and ownership group seems willing to do whatever it takes to ensure Schwarber remains on this roster. However, the recent comments made by the star slugger suggest it's not a given that things are going to have a happy ending.
"If something works out here, it works out here. There's interest on both sides," Schwarber said, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post (subscription required). "I'm sure whenever we get to the end of the year, and hopefully it's us holding a trophy at the end, I'm sure there'll be conversations. Sometimes hopes and dreams don't turn out the way they're meant to be."
Buckle up Phillies fans, this could be a bumpy ride.