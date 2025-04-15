Phillies Rank Among Best MLB Teams in New CNBC Study Regarding Team Valuations
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the older franchises in MLB history, being founded in 1883 and going through many iterations over the years. As such, they have had the chance to build their brand identity into something extremely special over time, competing with some of the most notable teams not only in the MLB but in American sports as a whole. In recent years they have been building and getting ever closer to the elusive third World Series title, which has been a goal for them ever since their second back in 2008.
While it has been an up-and-down road ever since then, they have found success in recent seasons, and are proving to be a competitive roster year in and year out. The issue is they are just unable to get over the hump when the postseason comes around. Regardless, fans come from all over to see the games, and they remain one of the most notable franchises even in 2025.
When it comes to getting specific values for each team, things get a little difficult however. Each year there are drastic changes to how things are run financially across the MLB, and that means the valuation for each franchise can fluctuate quite often. While teams can stay around the same spot compared to others, the actual monetary amount that teams are worth does not.
A recent study done by CNBC's Michael Ozanian provided some more context in regard to this information, including team value, revenue, earnings before deductions, and debt as a percentage of that value. This provides context on where teams across the league stand, as well as where they may be heading in the near future regarding their income.
When it comes to the Phillies, they rank No. 6 in the entire MLB for value, behind only the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and San Francisco Giants, all hugely storied franchises as well. The revenue for Philadelphia is set at $528 million, the earnings before deductions were $42 million, and their debt percentage is a staggeringly low 4%.
All of these numbers indicate an extremely positive trend for the Phillies, with strong revenue numbers and a very low debt rate compared to some other teams, things could be on the up and up for the franchise. Being tied for the third lowest debt rate of the top 10 teams is a huge deal, as it means the money being made can be re-invested back into the club as time goes on, especially if they can keep that number low. Overall this study shows strong positive trends for the franchise, and hopefully, this can be maintained over time to continue growth.