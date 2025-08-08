Phillies Reliever Returns from Suspension with a Strong Rehab Outing
The first-place Philadelphia Phillies will soon get some big help for the back end of their bullpen. Jose Alvarado is set to return to the Major League roster on Aug. 19, following an 80-game suspension for the use of performance-enhancing drugs. He made his first return appearance with Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Alvarado struck out two and allowed one hit in one inning of work against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday. According to reports, he looked sharp, and he had plenty of zip on his fastball.
The lefthander is 4-1 with seven saves and a 2.70 ERA, 25 strikeouts, and just four walks in 20 innings pitched in 2025. Before his suspension, he was penciled in to be Philadelphia's closer this season. However, during the time that he was ineligible to play, the team traded for bullpen ace Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins, and the righthander has been slotted into the stopper's spot for now.
How does Jose Alvarado's return affect the Phillies?
The Venezuelan-born Alvarado spoke with the media through an interpreter this week, offering his apology and explanation for the suspension. He approached his return with both humility and remorse. It's certainly a step in the right direction for the veteran reliever as he looks to contribute down the stretch for the Phillies.
He also posted a message to the fans on social media, telling the fans from the City of Brotherly Love that he wanted to own up to his mistake.
"I am fully aware that using prohibited substances is wrong and I would never intend to do so because I have always had great respect for the game, my organization, my teammates, and the fans, all of whom I want to offer my sincere apologies," Alvarado posted on Instagram on Tuesday. "I made a mistake, and therefore, I have faced the consequences set forth by MLB. Going forward, my focus is on working hard to help the team win. There is always a lesson to be learned in every mistake."
Alvarado's return only strengthens the Philadelphia bullpen down the stretch - although he isn't eligibl to be part of the postseason roster due to the severity of his suspension. However, despite Duran assuming the closer's role, he and Alvarado could form one of the more dynamic lefty-righty combinations in baseball. With the second-place New York Mets in close pursuit, that revamped version of the Philly bullpen will be a big factor in clinching the division.