Phillies Remain In Strong Position for MLB Power Rankings Despite Not Protecting Star
The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a strong start this season with the team residing in first place in the National League East.
After a disappointing end to the year, the Phillies are proving that they are once again one of the top teams in the National League in 2025.
Philadelphia came into the year featuring one of the best starting rotations in baseball, and the group has lived up to the hype so far.
Even though they are missing Ranger Suarez currently and Andrew Painter is still waiting in the wings, this unit is impressive.
While the starting rotation has been excellent, there have been some early concerns elsewhere.
So far on offense, the team has been mostly good, but not great. One key area has been holding them back, and it is something that needs to be fixed.
Will Leitch of MLB.com recently put the Phillies in third in his most recent power rankings, but highlighted their struggles protecting their star.
“For all the excellent hitters the Phillies have, they still can’t figure out who to bat behind Bryce Harper. Phillies batters who come directly after Harper are 8-for-59 this season, with just one extra-base hit -- Alec Bohm, way back on Opening Day.”
Lineup construction has always been a hot topic for Philadelphia in recent years, and it appears like it is becoming a conversation early on as well.
With Bryce Harper being the best hitter on the team, providing him with some protection is key to the overall success of the offense. If teams aren’t going to be challenging the former NL MVP, it is going to result in him potentially not being able to swing the bat at good pitches.
The slugger is still off to a strong start despite not getting any protection, slashing .250/.373/.393 with two home runs and five RBI.
Now, the Phillies have put Kyle Schwarber behind him in the lineup to hopefully give him the protection that he needs. The powerful slugger has had a ton of success in the leadoff spot, but Rob Thomson has felt the need to tinker with the lineup.
Moving the powerful Schwarber down in the lineup pairs the best two hitters on the team together, but can also hurt late in games if a left-hander comes in.
However, due to the struggles of Alec Bohm, the Phillies are short on right-handed hitters to balance out the lineup.
With it being early on in the season, it makes sense to try out different lineup combinations to see what could potentially work best.
There is a ton of talent in the batting order, but putting the pieces of the puzzle together can sometimes take time.