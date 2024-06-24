Phillies Star Bryce Harper Pulls Off Viral 'Hawk Tuah' Celebration
The 2024 MLB season has been successful so far for the Philadelphia Phillies. At this point in the year, they hold a 51-26 record and are the best team in baseball from a record standpoint.
Bryce Harper and company appear to be a legitimate World Series favorite. They are also expected to be aggressive leading up to the MLB trade deadline next month.
On June 21st over the weekend, Harper seemingly pulled off an absolutely epic celebration following a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he broke out the most viral video on the internet. Of course, the video he was emulating is the "Hawk Tuah" girl.
Take a look for yourself at Harper appearing to pull off the celebration during the game:
Harper has been enjoying a very successful season after making the full-time switch to first base. His numbers have been amazing from an individual perspective and the team has been the same.
So far during the 2024 campaign, Harper has hit .297/.397/.558 to go along with 18 home runs and 51 RBI.
Those numbers show a glimpse at just how good the 31-year-old star has been. He is also playing at a Gold Glove level defensively.
If the Phillies are actually going to compete for a championship this season, they will need their leader to keep playing at a high level. Harper truly is the heart and soul of the franchise.
As shared by analyst Joe Giglio, Harper is on pace for massive numbers this season. He is projecting to hit 38 home runs, score 100 runs, take 100 walks, drive in 100 RBI, and be a Gold Glove contender.
Harper could actually force his way into MVP consideration if he continues the hot pace that he has been on. He hasn't shown signs of slowing down anytime soon either.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for Philadelphia. They are playing a fun style of baseball and the viral celebrations are just icing on top of the cake.
Hopefully, Harper and company are able to keep up this level of play and put themselves into a good position to compete for a spot in the World Series.