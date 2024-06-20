Teammates of Philadelphia Phillies Star Slugger Can’t Stop Raving About Him
Kyle Scwharber has become an absolute star for the Philadelphia Phillies. With one of the biggest bats in baseball, he has continued hitting home runs and being an amazing teammate.
What has set Schwarber apart for his teammates has not been his big bat. Of course, finding success helps. But, the 31-year-old designated hitter has won over his teammates, both present and past, with his incredible character.
The Athletic has detailed some of the things that his teammates are saying about Schwarber.
Whit Merrifield, an outfielder for the Phillies, spoke out glowing about Schwarber's leadership skills.
“He’s a great leader...he’s a true leader. I’ve had teammates that have tried to be Kyle. It’s just not something that you can be. You can’t force it. It’s either you are or you aren’t. And Kyle is.”
Another glowing character quote came from fellow Philadelphia outfielder Nick Castellanos.
“He takes an interest in caring about others. And it’s not something that he fakes. It’s something that was engrained in his childhood from an early age. It’s natural.”
Schwarber himself spoke out on his priorities. He wants to be great on the baseball diamond, but he wants to be an even better person away from the game.
“Don’t get me wrong. Do I want to be a great player and be known as a great player? Absolutely. But I don’t ever want to be on someone’s s— list, right? I want to hopefully have a good name in the game. If my career ended today — there’d be a lot more things I wanted to do in this game — but I’d also be pretty damn happy with the things I’ve been able to accomplish. And, hopefully, people would respect that.”
It's clear that Schwarber's impact goes well beyond the game itself. He's an easy player to root for because he's an amazing person away from baseball.
So far this season, Schwarber has been an absolute monster at the plate. He has slashed .253/.373/.457 and has hit 16 home runs to go along with 47 RBI. Schwarber has been a huge part of the Phillies being a World Series favorite right now.
He may not receive the title of "superstar" from his numbers, but he's a superstar for Philadelphia. Schwarber is the kind of player that a clubhouse needs to stay close throughout a season.
Hopefully, Schwarber's impact both on and off the field can help lead the Phillies to a championship. However, even if he doesn't win, you can be assured that his impact away from baseball will continue to be felt.