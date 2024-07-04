Phillies Stars Get Wildly Different Reactions To Awards News
Bryce Harper and Cristopher Sanchez may have won similar awards, but their Philadelphia Phillies teammates had very different reactions when they found out.
Harper was named NL Player of the Month for June earlier this week, while Sanchez received NL Pitcher of the Month honors. Harper slashed an exceptional .374/.452/.714 with 17 extra-base hits in 23 games, while Sanchez went 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP in 33 innings. It's the first time since Steve Carlton and Mike Schmidt in 1980 that two Phillies players won those awards in the same month.
According to team beat writer Todd Zolecki, however, one player received considerably more praise from his teammates than the other one.
According to Zolecki, manager Rob Thomson informed the team of the news prior to Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Thomson shared the news about Harper first, and the team gave him a polite ovation.
When Thomson told the team about Sanchez, however, their response was far more spirited. "The place just erupted," said Thomson.
The disparity doesn't mean Harper isn't as popular or respected as Sanchez. It just means that at this point in their respective careers, Sanchez winning an award is far more unexpected than Harper.
After all, Harper has been one of the best players in baseball for over a decade. He's one of the most decorated players of his generation with two MVP awards, a Rookie of the Year, three Silver Sluggers, eight All-Star selections and more. The veteran slugger probably has a whole wing in his house just for trophies.
What's more, this is Harper's sixth monthly award, including his second in a row. He already won NL Player of the Month for May, too, so the last thing he needs is another monthly award. All he wants is a World Series ring.
Sanchez, on the other hand, has had a much tougher road to success. Whereas Harper was a baseball prodigy who's been destined for greatness since he was a teenager, Sanchez had to scratch and claw just to stay on the roster. It took him a few years to find his footing, but he's hit his stride this season, emerging as one of the league's most dominant pitchers.
This is the first major award for Sanchez, who finally has the validation and recognition he deserves. No wonder his teammates were so thrilled for him.