Phillies Starting Pitcher Aaron Nola Set To Begin Rehab Assignment
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a solid start to their 2025 season, but there is still room to improve as they head into the MLB trade deadline.
The good news is they have players set to return from injury, and one of them is a former All-Star starting pitcher.
Aaron Nola had a tough go of things early on this year before a sprained ankle and a stress fracture of his rib putting him on the shelf. He has been one of the better pitchers in the league throughout his career, but he was noticeably different at the beginning of this campaign.
More News: Insider Says Royals Are Eyeing Phillies Outfielder Nick Castellanos in Trade
On the bright side, it seems as though he is ramping up to make his return.
Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Nola will make his first rehab start on Thursday, July 31 against the Worcester Red Sox.
This will be a good first test for the veteran starter, as Worcester holds some prized prospects for the Boston Red Sox, including Kristian Campbell, Blaze Jordan, Jhostynxon Garcia and more.
More News: Former Phillies Pitcher Gets Shipped To Mets in Early Trade Deadline Deal
While not it's not an overwhelming lineup when it comes to hitting, it will give Nola a good challenge in his first start back.
Hopefully he is able to get through the allotted innings without issue and is able to continue to work forward in his progression through these injury setbacks.
More News: Phillies Bullpen Trade Target Is '90 Percent' Certain He'll Be Dealt at Deadline
Having him back at the MLB level with at least some resemblance of his prior self would be a huge boost for the Phillies as they head into the fall stretch.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.