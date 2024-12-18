Phillies Superstar Bryce Harper Majorly Disrespected With Fangraphs Ranking
The Philadelphia Phillies have been uncharacteristically quiet this offseason, choosing not to add any more pieces around their superstar first baseman Bryce Harper to this point.
Harper moved to first base full-time in 2024 and showed promising results with a top-three finish in Gold Glove voting for the position, and his second-best offensive showing in a 162-game season with the Phillies.
In fact, his 149 OPS+ in 2024 was the fourth-best mark of his career, excluding the 60-game 2020 campaign.
Yet, the superstar continues to be underrated, with Fangraphs being the latest offenders on their preseason top 100 players projections.
The site ranked Harper as the 31st-best player heading into 2025, somehow finding 30 players that are better.
Even entering his age-32 season, Harper is still a top-10 offensive player in the sport, and they have him as the 25th.
To put things in perspective, Harper's .898 OPS in 2024 ranked 10th in MLB, not just the National League.
The superstar tied his career-high in doubles with 42, crossed the 30-home run plateau for the fifth time in his career, and had an OPS+ of 140 or better for the seventh time.
Harper has two career National League MVPs, the most recent in 2021, four Silver Sluggers including one this year, eight All-Star nods with one in 2024, and six MVP finishes, including finishing sixth in voting this year.
Age cannot be an argument, as Aaron Judge is ranked as the third-best player entering 2025 and he is six months older than Harper. Jacob deGrom will turn 37 in 2025, has played in 35 games since the start of 2021, and is ranked as the 12th-best.
There are multiple players ranked higher than Harper who should not be, as even as he gets deeper into his 30s, the first baseman continues to be one of the best players in baseball.
If their rankings were subjective, that would be one thing.
Their rankings come from their projection system, however, and with the way things played out, they should work on a new one if it has Harper ranked below 30 other MLB players.