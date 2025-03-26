Phillies Top Pitching Prospect Predicted To Have Fantastic Year When Called Up
With the start of the regular season nearly here for the Philadelphia Phillies, all eyes will be on their excellent starting rotation in 2025.
Coming into the campaign, there are few teams, if any, that have a better starting rotation when healthy than the Phillies.
With spring training wrapping up, Philadelphia has been able to navigate without any major setbacks for their rotation.
Of their talented starting five, just Ranger Suarez will be starting the season on the injured list with a back issue. Fortunately, it isn’t considered to be anything serious, with the left-hander needing to get his workload up.
Even with the talented southpaw out, the unit is very strong for the Phillies, with Taijuan Walker sliding back into the rotation after a strong spring.
There is no such thing as too much pitching, and Philadelphia has some talented depth for the unit.
While the rotation is set for Opening Day, additional talent could be on the way soon for the Phillies.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (paid subscription required) recently predicted that Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter is going to be called up this season and have a major positive impact on the team.
“Andrew Painter is promoted to the big leagues by the Phillies during the first week of June after an injury to one of their starting pitchers. He ends up with double-digit wins and an ERA just over 3.00 and earns a start in the first round of the playoffs.”
It’s exciting to think that one of the top prospects in baseball will likely be called up for Philadelphia at some point this year.
However, as things currently stand, there isn't space for him in the rotation. Now, as shown by spring training, injuries happen. Furthermore, with the struggles of Walker last year, ineffective performance can also lead to change.
In a perfect world, the rotation stays healthy and lives up to its potential. However, in a long 162-game season, that fairly happens.
If Painter gets the call-up, he is the caliber of pitcher who likely won’t relinquish his spot once given the chance.
In the fall league last year, the right-hander was impressive coming back from injury. In 15.2 innings, he totaled 18 strikeouts and a 2.30 ERA.
The 21-year-old has a ton of potential and could certainly end up being an impact player for the Phillies in 2025.
While Philadelphia would like to see their top prospect get called up and succeed this year, they definitely don’t want him to be forced to call him up because of injury.
Depending on when he does make his debut, an ERA of around 3.00 is certainly a realistic number considering the high-level potential that he has.