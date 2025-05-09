Phillies Top Prospect Painter Impresses in Triple-A Debut, Including Fantastic Strikeout
Andrew Painter has been one of the most exciting and discussed members of the Philadelphia Phillies organization for a few years and hasn't even stepped foot in Citizens Bank Park yet.
Painter, 22, has ranked as the top prospect in the Phillies' farm system since 2023 and has consistently ranked as one of the top ten minor league prospects in all of baseball since that time according to the MiLB Top 100 Prospects list.
His potential impact on Philadelphia's rotation has been regularly discussed, but injuries have thrown wrenches in his long eventual journey to the major leagues. He got Tommy John surgery in July of 2023, causing him to miss the entire 2024 season. He began to ramp himself back up earlier this year, and on Thursday, he finally made his long-awaited Triple-A debut with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.
His debut, while short, was fun to see. Especially for how it started.
The Iron Pigs faced off against the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate Worcester WooSox, home of outfielder Roman Anthony, the number one-ranked prospect in all of baseball. And Painter opened his debut by striking him out swinging.
Painter showed off his amazing stuff to get Anthony buckling and was consistently hitting 96-98 mph throughout the inning. Anthony, 20, is batting .296 with a .907 OPS.
Painter clocked in three scoreless innings in his debut, retiring eight of his first nine batters with five strikeouts while allowing just one hit and three walks.
Painter, 6'7", 215 pounds, was the Phillies' first round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft. He's currently sitting at 5th in the MiLB Top 100 Prospect list and is the highest ranked pitching prospect in baseball. He has a 70 grade fastball tool on the 20-80 grading scale, a rating only shared by Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Bubba Chandler.
If Painter can demonstrate an ability to stay healthy in 2025, he could be pitching in Philadelphia before the season ends - talent or "readiness" are not as big of questions. With Zach Wheeler getting up there in age and several members of the Phillies' starting rotation having some injury stains, Painters' long-term role in their rotation could become just as essential as it is exciting.