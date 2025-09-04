Phillies Veteran Starter Has Plenty To Prove in September After Poor Performances
As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to hold on to their lead in the National League East, some concerns might be starting to pop up about their starting rotation.
Coming into the season, the clear best aspect of the team was the starting rotation. To start the year, this was a unit that was oozing with not only depth but high-end talent.
However, injuries have tested that depth this year, with the team coming out on the other side in good shape still. Unfortunately, while the rotation has been able to hang on despite multiple starters missing time, the rest of the team might not be up to par to be able to shoulder the load if the rotation takes a little step back.
With winning in October being the primary goal, the rotation has now all of a sudden become a bit of a concern. Unfortunately, one pitcher that they were hoping would provide a spark has yet to do so.
Paul Casella of MLB recently wrote about Phillies starter Aaron Nola being a player who has the most to prove down the stretch.
Can Nola Find His Form?
Due to the loss of Zack Wheeler for the rest of the season, the once-dominant Philadelphia rotation is still very good, but it certainly has lost a key member. This is still a unit that is better than most in the league, even without their ace, but that loss could limit their upside in October.
Over the last several years, the duo at the top of the rotation has been Wheeler and Nola. This duo has been one of the best in the league, and it figured to be for quite some time.
Unfortunately, after a dreadful start to the campaign, Nola landed on the injured list. After missing multiple months, the right-hander has still struggled since returning. With the season shaping up to be a very poor one for the 32-year-old, the team should certainly be concerned.
Recently, the Phillies brought in Walker Buehler, likely as a bit of an insurance policy for their rotation. Furthermore, Andrew Painter is still waiting in the minors, but he hasn’t quite performed up to expectations this year.
With it being the final month of the campaign, Philadelphia could really use Nola to find his form sooner rather than later. When on his game, he could be the ace of this rotation, but that has yet to be seen in 2025.