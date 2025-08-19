Phillies vs. Mariners Tuesday Betting Prediction - Philadelphia's offense looks to stay hot
After a few quiet offensive showings on their road trip, the Philadelphia Phillies (72-53) have exploded for double-digit runs in consecutive games.
The Phillies knocked off the Seattle Mariners (68-59) on Monday, 12-7 at Citizens Bank Park to total 23 runs in the last two victories.
The teams continue their interleague series this evening with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. ET.
MATCHUP NOTES
The Phillies struck for six runs in the second inning on Monday off Seattle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert. Philadelphia shortstop Trea Turner delivered the big blow with a three-run shot off Gilbert to give the Phillies a commanding 5-0 advantage.
The home run parade continued as J.T. Realmuto went deep in the second inning as well, while Bryce Harper knocked out two long balls in the victory.
Left-hander Ranger Suarez rebounded from a couple of tough outings to strike out 10 batters in nearly seven innings of work for his ninth victory.
The Mariners have lost five of their last six games since an eight-game winning streak. Luckily for Seattle, Houston has been struggling as well as the Mariners remain 1.5 games out of first place in the AL West.
PITCHING MATCHUP
The Phillies send out Cristopher Sanchez (11-4, 2.45 ERA), who tries to bounce back from a shaky start at Cincinnati his last time out.
The left-hander allowed four runs (three earned) in six innings of an 8-0 defeat to the Reds, although he tossed at least six innings for the 13th consecutive start.
Sanchez has yet to lose a decision at home this season, posting a 5-0 record in 10 starts at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies are 9-1 in these games, capped off by a 2-0 shutout over the Tigers on August 3.
The Mariners are set to activate right-hander Bryce Miller (2-5, 5.73 ERA), who will make his first start since June 6. Miller was sidelined due to a right elbow injury, as he yielded 19 earned runs in his last four outings.
In 2024, Miller was a key part of this Seattle rotation, posting a 12-8 record and 2.94 ERA. In his lone start against the Phillies, he allowed four runs in 4.1 innings, but the Mariners won 6-5 in extra innings.
FIRST FIVE INNING TRENDS
Sanchez owns a solid 13-6-5 mark in the first five innings this season, including a 7-0-3 record at home.
The Mariners have struggled in Game 2's of a road series in the first five innings. Seattle is 1-10-5 since the start of May in this situation, while getting shut out in the last two games.
In Miller's 10 starts, the Mariners have led three times through five innings.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings has listed the Phillies as hefty -187 favorites tonight, with the total sitting at 8 runs.
It's difficult to go against Seattle's recent struggles and Sanchez's success at home, especially in the first five innings.
Let's back the Phillies, laying the 0.5 run in the first five innings against the Mariners.
BEST BET: Phillies F5 -0.5 (-125)