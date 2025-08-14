Phillies vs. Nationals Thursday Betting Prediction - Philadelphia looks to get offense going
The offense has dried up recently for the Philadelphia Phillies (69-51), who were shut out by the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, 8-0.
The Phillies travel to the Nation's Capital on Thursday to begin a four-game series with the Washington Nationals (48-72). First pitch is at 6:45 p.m. ET from Nationals Park.
MATCHUP NOTES
Philadelphia entered Tuesday's matchup at Cincinnati riding a five-game winning streak. But over the last two games, the Phillies were held to one run.
In Wednesday's loss, Philadelphia picked up three hits and dropped its sixth series finale in eight tries since the All-Star break.
It's time to turn the page against the Nationals, who sit at the bottom of the NL East. Washington avoided a sweep in Wednesday's 8-7 triumph at Kansas City, as the Nats closed their six-game road trip at 3-3.
The Phillies are looking to become the second National League team behind the Brewers to reach the 70-win mark.
PITCHING MATCHUP
Jesus Luzardo (11-5, 4.20 ERA) has won each of his past three starts as he takes the mound on Thursday. The Phillies' southpaw defeated the Rangers in his previous outing last Saturday, allowing one run in six innings of work.
During this 3-0 run, Luzardo has yielded four runs since getting tagged for six runs against Boston on July 23.
Luzardo struck out 11 batters in his first start of the season at Washington, which remains a season-high. Last season as a member of the Marlins, Luzardo recorded only two strikeouts in five innings of a 3-1 defeat.
Brad Lord (3-6, 3.28 ERA) has pitched well since entering the rotation after the All-Star break. The Nationals are 3-1 in his past four starts, as Lord has allowed one run in each of the three wins.
In Lord's last start at San Francisco, the right-hander scattered four hits in six innings of a 4-2 triumph as +150 underdogs. The only loss in this span came to the red-hot Brewers on August 3 as he gave up three runs in less than five innings of work.
HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY
These division rivals haven't met since the beginning of May. Philadelphia won two of three at Washington to start the season.
The Phillies busted out for 18 runs in the first two victories, but the Nats captured the finale with a 5-1 rout.
In the second series at Citizens Bank Park one month later, the Phillies' offense exploded again in the first two games. Philadelphia outscored Washington, 14-8 in a pair of victories, but lost 4-2 in the finale.
STRIKEOUT PROPS
Luzardo has finished Under his strikeout prop in three of his past four starts. In each of his last two road outings, the left-hander was held to four K's apiece.
In the 11-strikeout performance at Washington in late May, Luzardo's strikeout total was 5.5.
Lord has picked up at least five strikeouts in consecutive outings after compiling a total of three K's in his first two July starts.
FIRST FIVE INNING TRENDS
Luzardo has led through five innings in only nine of 24 starts this season (9-7-8). The Phillies are 1-4 in their last five games in the first five innings, while not scoring a run four times.
Lord has hit the first five inning Under in four straight starts, but Washington is 3-6-1 in his 10 outings in the opening five frames.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings opened the Phillies as a hefty -208 favorites and the total at 9 runs.
The Nationals own a 1-5-1 record in the last seven home games in the first five innings against left-handed starting pitchers.
In the past seven games at Nationals Park, Washington has scored two runs or less in the first five innings each time.
Five of the six meetings between these teams saw the first five inning Under cash, so we'll ride that trend on Thursday.
BEST BET: Phillies/Nationals F5 Under 4.5 Runs (+100)