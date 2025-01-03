Potential Star Slugger Trade Remains a Viable Option for Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies came into the MLB offseason looking to make some major moves.
So far, they have signed outfielder Max Kepler to a one-year contract and acquired starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo in a major trade. Those two moves have both improved the roster, but they need to do more.
If the Phillies want to be a top-tier World Series contender, they need to swing bigger. The term "swing bigger" could be used figuratively, but it also could be used literally.
One of the areas that Philadelphia needs to improve is their lineup and the power that they have in it.
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline last year, they had been connected to Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. as a potential slugger to add to their lineup.
While the offseason has quieted down quite a bit, the Phillies should consider reigniting their interest in Robert.
During the 2024 MLB season, Robert struggled to stay on the field. He ended up playing in just 100 games, hitting 14 home runs to go along with 35 RBI and slashing .224/.278/.379. Clearly, it was a bad season for the 27-year-old.
However, back in 2023, Robert showcased a lot more of his talent. He played in 145 games in that campaign, hammering 38 home runs to go along with 80 RBI and a slash line of .264/.315/.542.
After the 2023 season, Robert was viewed as a potential rising star.
Trading for Robert would not be cheap. In order to get him, Philadelphia would have to give up some of their young talent. It would be a fairly expensive trade to make, but the Phillies should consider it.
Last season, Philadelphia ended the year with a 95-67 record. They appeared to have a shot at winning the World Series. Unfortunately, they were eliminated by the NL East division rival New York Mets in just four games.
In order to take the nexts tep, the Phillies have to get aggressive. Robert may not end up developing into the superstar that he has the potential of becoming, but if he did he could be the big fix that Philadelphia needs in its lineup.
Expect to see the Phillies remain active in conversations throughout the rest of the offseason. They may not end up having interest in Robert, but it should be a consideration.