Proposed Philadelphia Phillies Trade Lands Rumored Target for No. 10 Prospect
Despite the success this season, currently 47-23, the Philadelphia Phillies could look to upgrade certain areas before the MLB trade deadline.
Their bullpen hasn't been bad by any means, but it can improve. The Phillies rank 12th in team bullpen ERA and 17th in WHIP. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, they have interest in left-handed closer Tanner Scott.
"Word is four of the World Series favorites — Yankees, Orioles, Phillies and Dodgers — have interest in the lefty who hadn’t allowed a run in 18 straight outings before giving up J.D. Martinez’s two-run walk-off homer Thursday night at Citi Field and was limiting opposing hitters to a .140 batting average."
The Miami Marlins closer is expected to be one of the most sought-after arms on the market during the deadline, as he's been lights out this season. Teams often overpay when that's the case, and if Philadelphia wants to, they have the pieces to do so.
Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut proposed a deal that'd send Griff McGarry to the Marlins for Scott.
"Miami Marlins’ lefty Tanner Scott is generating interest from all the top contenders, but he’s a really nice fit for the Philadelphia Phillies. Scott misses a lot of bats (26.1 percent strikeout rate) and he could function as a nice set-up man in a Phillies bullpen that could certainly benefit from adding another proven left-handed reliever."
McGarry, 25 years old, has thrown out of the bullpen this year, posting a 3.57 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched in Triple-A.
If the Phillies plan to have McGarry throw out of the pen, moving him for a more proven arm isn't the worst idea. Plus, while he's not old by any means, he's not exactly a young prospect at this point in his career.
Scott, 29 years old, hits free agency at the end of the season, another factor they'll have to think about.
However, the plan is to compete in a World Series this year, and he helps that. The left-hander has posted an impressive 1.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and has struck out 31 in 28.0 innings pitched.
He was just as good last season, posting a 2.31 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 2.17 FIP, and 104 strikeouts in 78.0 innings pitched.
Depending on the price, this could be an excellent addition to the bullpen.