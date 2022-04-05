Report: Former Philadelphia Phillie Andrew Knapp Signs With Pittsburgh Pirates

Prior to his 2017 major league debut, catcher Andrew Knapp was a top prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies' minor league system, a second round selection in the 2013 MLB Amateur Draft.

Fast forward to 2021, the 30-year-old batted a measly .152 and was worth -1.5 WAR in 62 games for Philadelphia.

The Phillies currently have more catchers than they know what to do with, so Knapp wasn't re-signed by the club after becoming a free agent this past offseason.

He instead signed with the Cincinnati Reds in Nov. 2021, but was released by the team on Tuesday. Hours after the announcement, it was reported by MLB Trade Rumors that Knapp was to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates, whom the Phillies beat earlier this afternoon in spring training, 5-1.

In need of a backup catcher, Knapp's move to Pittsburgh makes sense. The former Phillies backstop will likely serve as backup to Roberto Perez, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!