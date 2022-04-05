Report: Former Philadelphia Phillie Andrew Knapp Signs With Pittsburgh Pirates

Skip to main content
Report: Former Phillie Knapp Signs With Pirates

Report: Former Phillie Knapp Signs With Pirates

Former Philadelphia Phillies backup catcher Andrew Knapp has reportedly signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

© Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Former Philadelphia Phillies backup catcher Andrew Knapp has reportedly signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Prior to his 2017 major league debut, catcher Andrew Knapp was a top prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies' minor league system, a second round selection in the 2013 MLB Amateur Draft.

Fast forward to 2021, the 30-year-old batted a measly .152 and was worth -1.5 WAR in 62 games for Philadelphia.

The Phillies currently have more catchers than they know what to do with, so Knapp wasn't re-signed by the club after becoming a free agent this past offseason.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

He instead signed with the Cincinnati Reds in Nov. 2021, but was released by the team on Tuesday. Hours after the announcement, it was reported by MLB Trade Rumors that Knapp was to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates, whom the Phillies beat earlier this afternoon in spring training, 5-1.

In need of a backup catcher, Knapp's move to Pittsburgh makes sense. The former Phillies backstop will likely serve as backup to Roberto Perez, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  3. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  7. Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster Prediction
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?
  10. Castellanos Shows He's Ready to Play in Philadelphia

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_16554771
News

Report: Former Philadelphia Phillie Andrew Knapp Signs With Pittsburgh Pirates

By Lauren Amour37 seconds ago
USATSI_18013784
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Dispatch Pirates in Penultimate Game of Spring Training

By Kade Kistner2 hours ago
USATSI_17979640
News

Report: Stott, Bohm Make Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day Roster

By Lauren Amour4 hours ago
USATSI_17810235
Prospects

Keep Your Eye on These Five Under-The-Radar Philadelphia Phillies Prospects

By Alex Carr5 hours ago
USATSI_9239397
News

MLB Delays 2022 Trade Deadline Due to Delayed Start

By Declan Harris6 hours ago
USATSI_16226703
Around MLB

Report: Detroit Tigers acquire Austin Meadows from Tampa Bay Rays

By Declan Harris18 hours ago
USATSI_18013691
Opinions

In Defense of Philadelphia Phillies' Catcher J.T. Realmuto

By Alex Carr21 hours ago
baycare
Opinions

Why Did the Philadelphia Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?

By Ben Silver22 hours ago