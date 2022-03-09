Report: Philadelphia Phillies Hire Sean Rodriguez; Sign Two Players to MiLB Contracts

Boos rained down on Sean Rodriguez on August 27, 2019. This wouldn't be a particularly strange scene in Philadelphia if not for the fact Rodriguez had hit a walk-off home run the night prior. In his post game interview, the 34-year-old had criticized Phillies fans for booing underperforming players.

Now the former Philadelphia villain has reportedly joined the club as a member of their development staff to instruct the next generation of Phillies talent.

Rodriguez's role will include working with minor league infielders and baserunners in Clearwater throughout the year, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

"I saw an opportunity to pay it forward," Rodríguez said. "I want to help out anyone and everyone that I can. I want to push them forward and ultimately get them to the point where they can help us win games."

Rodriguez's MLB career spanned 13 years, spending the 2019 season with Philadelphia. He is most remembered by Phillies fans for calling them "entitled" after hitting an 11th inning walk-off home run. Rodriguez later defended his comments by claiming it was in defense of teammates who previously got booed.

"It is a little funny that I’m back, but Phillies fans are passionate and I’m a passionate player," said Rodriguez. "We’re passionate about baseball. We’re passionate about sports. We’re passionate about competition. A lot of common areas there."

Phillies General Manager Sam Fuld believes Rodriguez will aid the club nicely in Clearwater. "I've always admired the way that he played the game," Fuld said. "He’s got a competitiveness and a tenacity that I don’t know was matched. There’s a lot to be said about that. His knowledge and instincts are at a really high level. He embodies a lot of what we’re looking for. It’s toughness. It’s competitiveness. Its respect for the game. I think he’s going to be a really good addition to our group."

The Phillies have also reportedly signed right-handed pitcher Aaron Barrett and outfielder John Andreoli to minor league contracts.

Barrett has spent his entire career with the team that drafted him in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB Draft, Washington Nationals. He made his debut in 2014, but was eventually optioned to the minors following the 2016 season.

He rejoined the big league club in 2019, and most recently pitched at the major league level in 2020. In 95 career games, he's posted a 4.01 ERA with 86 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter to express his excitement about signing with Philadelphia and reuniting with former teammate Bryce Harper.

Andreoli was a member of the San Diego Padres in 2021. He batted .167/.286/.333 in just seven plate appearances.

The 31-year-old was originally drafted in 2011 by the Chicago Cubs, and has been on the move for most of his major league career. He also had stints with the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles in 2018, and was a part of the Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Boston Red Sox minor league systems.

