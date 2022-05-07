Report: Philadelphia Phillies Call up Stott, Morales for Doubleheader

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Saturday that they'll call upon top prospect, Bryson Stott in time for their doubleheader with the Mets on Mother's Day. Didi Gregorius was, in turn, placed on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain.

Prior to the postponement of Saturday's game, Stott was slated to appear in the starting lineup. One could assume he'll feature in one, if not both, of tomorrow's contests.

According to Inside the Phillies' own Alex Carr, the Phillies will also call up right-handed pitching prospect Francisco Morales, who will likely serve as the Phillies' 27th man for Sunday's aforementioned double feature.

Both Stott and Morales were spectacular in the Minors. Stott tore the cover off the baseball in his brief stint with Lehigh Valley, hitting .333 with two home runs and a .986 OPS.

Morales tossed 16.1 innings of one-run ball in Double-A, and struck out 28 batters in the process. He has been on the fast-track to the Majors, but this is a quicker debut than expected.

Both of these young and exciting players will make Sunday's doubleheader worth watching, regardless of the results.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!