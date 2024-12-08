REPORT: Phillies Exploring Trade Market to Bolster Roster for 2024
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be a very intriguing team to keep an eye on in the coming days and weeks. With the MLB Winter Meetings set to begin, a lot of moves could end up happening in the near future.
What could the Phillies look to do? Honestly, nothing is off the table for the team.
After an impressive 2024 regular season that saw them finish with a 95-67 record and a National League East division win, they were quickly dispatched of in the postseason by the division rival New York Mets. That seems to have led to an aggressive mindset in Philadelphia.
Quite a few rumors have already come out about the Phillies. They are open to trading some of their own top talent.
As shared in a report from Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Philadelphia continues to explore the trade market. They are open to moving names like Alec Bohm, Ranger Suarez, and Nick Castellanos.
"The Phillies have continued to dangle [Alec] Bohm and Ranger Suárez, according to major-league sources, in an attempt to acquire big-league pieces. They have made Nick Castellanos available, those sources said, but any trade would require the Phillies to pay down much of the remaining $40 million on his contract."
All three of those players would likely have quite a bit of interest around the league. Castellanos would likely have the least trade value, but even he would be a solid pickup for any team needing an outfield bat.
Surprisingly, the Phillies have not been players in the Juan Soto free agency market. Earlier in the offseason, they were talked about as a potential sleeper, but they have seemingly not made a bid to get him.
In order to improve the roster and take another step toward a World Series, Philadelphia will need to swing big. Whether they do their swinging on the trade market or in free agency, they need to bring in an impact piece or two.
Looking at the potential needs that the Phillies have, they could use an upgrade in the outfield and in the bullpen. Both of those areas should be the main priorities.
All of that being said, there are a lot of options that Philadelphia could consider targeting. It's going to be very interesting to see what they end up choosing to do.
Fans should buckle up for what could be a very busy next few weeks. The Phillies have multiple avenues to pursue adding talent and it sure sounds like they're being active in discussions.