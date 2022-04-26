Report: Torreyes Granted Release by Philadelphia Phillies

Skip to main content
Report: Torreyes Granted Release by Phillies

Infielder Ronald Torreyes was reportedly granted release by the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

So long, Toe.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Phillies' infielder Ronald Torreyes requested release from his minor league deal with the Phillies, and was granted it on Tuesday.

Torreyes signed a minor league deal with the Phillies just over a month ago on March 19 after becoming a free agent following the 2021 season. 

The 29-year-old utility man appeared in 111 games with Philadelphia last season, including 82 starts. He slashed .242/.286/.346 and hit a career-high seven home runs driving in 41 runs. Overall, the Venezuelan infielder is a career .265 hitter with 11 home runs, 98 RBI, and a .660 OPS. 

Torreyes had been a part of the Phillies organization since signing with the club as a free agent in Jan. 2020. He had previously suited up for the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Minnesota Twins. 

It's unknown why Torreyes requested release from the deal, or what is next for him in his baseball career, but he will live in Phillies' infamy forever.

