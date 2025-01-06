Rob Thomson, Kevin Long Visiting Phillies Star To Change His Hitting Approach
The major concern the fan base has about this Philadelphia Phillies team heading into the upcoming season is that their free-swinging ways will continue to plague them when it matters most.
That was evident the past two years in the playoffs.
After taking a 3-2 advantage in the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Phillies were completely shut down at home during the final two close out games. That prompted the players and coaches to try and create a bit more plate discipline throughout the 2024 campaign.
For a while, it worked, and Philadelphia dominated teams.
But eventually, the bad habits came back with a vengeance, something that was on full display during the second half of the season which ended in embarrassment when the New York Mets eliminated them in the NLDS.
A of the poster child of the free-swinging mentality that is prevalent throughout the lineup is Trea Turner.
Signed to an 11-year, $300 million contract ahead of 2023, the superstar shortstop has not quite been as advertised since joining the Phillies.
It should be pointed out that he recovered from a tough showing in his debut campaign to make his third All-Star team last season where he finished with a 124 OPS+, 21 homers and 62 RBI, but he's been a far cry from the player he was with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Philadelphia has nine more years of Turner, and they have to make it work if he's going to be the key cog alongside Bryce Harper when some of the current stars on this roster start to age out.
Knowing that, the coaching staff is meeting with the embattled slugger this winter to try and change his hitting approach before Opening Day.
"But if Turner unapologetically concedes his overaggressive tendencies, the Phillies will try to change his approach by tweaking his mechanics to get him to hit more line drives and use the entire field, said manager Rob Thomson, who will visit Turner in Florida this month with hitting coach Kevin Long," reports Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
What comes out of this will be seen.
It's not a given that Turner can change his approach.
Because he's already a decade into his career, he might not be able to truly make those adjustments since he has so many mental reps under his belt already, or even worse, he might not want to alter things since it's gotten him to this point and secured him a lucrative contract.
"He's chasing a little more than he used to, but he doesn't need to be that type of hitter. He's a guy that can use [right] field, and we'll encourage him to keep doing that. We're not looking for Trea to have to hit the ball out of the ballpark on a consistent basis. We're much more comfortable if he's more of a line-drive doubles hitter," Dave Dombrowski said.
Hopefully this meeting between Turner, Thomson and Long works.
The Phillies need him to perform like the superstar he was billed to be, and if he's able to make the necessary adjustments to take his game to the next level, then he will get back to that status.