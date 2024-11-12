Rumored Philadelphia Phillies Target Predicted To Be Traded in MLB Offseason
During the trade deadline and over the past few offseasons, the Philadelphia Phillies have been interested in landing an outfielder. It hasn't happened just yet, but if the Phillies are serious about winning in 2025, it's something that can't continue to go on.
Philadelphia's defensive and offensive struggles in the outfield have been a major issue, and a few players on the market could at least help them on one side of the baseball.
Defense is awesome, and helps win games, however, at the end of the day in this modern era, it's almost impossible not to swing the bat at an elite level and win a World Series. Teams have to slug with the best of them, and while the Phillies have done that at a decently high level, it's scary to think about how much better they'd be if they had a better outfield.
There will be some options for them this winter, both on the free agency and trade market.
Among the players who could be traded is Brent Rooker, who might be the best option out there for them.
Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac believes he's a trade candidate.
"Rooker has 3 more years of team control remaining, so the Athletics don’t need to be in a rush to move him this winter. The 29-year-old has 46 doubles and 69 homers across his past two seasons, and would be a strong addition to the middle of a batting lineup. He’s a minus defender, and strikes out at a pretty aggressive rate, but if the A’s are willing to listen, there will be offers this offseason."
When Rooker is at his best, one could make a strong argument that he's one of the best power hitters in Major League Baseball. There would be some concerns about him coming to Philadelphia and dealing with new pressure, but when he's locked in, he's a guy who could give them 40-plus home runs.
There could be a scenario where his price is a bit too high on the trade market, but even then, he's the type of player who'd be worth it. He also doesn't hit free agency until 2028, so he'd be relatively cheap until that point.
Defensively speaking, he isn't going to wow anybody, however, from the offensive side of things, this is a hitter coming off a 39-home run season and 165 OPS+ showing.
That's the exact type of hitter this squad needs, as he could fix many of their offensive problems in the outfield.