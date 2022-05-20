Report: Coonrod En Route to Return to Philadelphia Phillies' Bullpen

Skip to main content
Report: Coonrod En Route to Return to Phillies' Bullpen

Sam Coonrod is likely to return to the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen soon.

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Sam Coonrod is scheduled to begin throwing live bullpen sessions next week, according to Destiny Lugardo of Phillies Nation.

Coonrod has yet to make an appearance this season after a shoulder sprain he suffered in late March kept him off of the Opening Day roster and held him to just two outings in spring training.

He was eventually transferred to the 60-day injured list on April 14 to make room for Andrew Bellatti, so he's about on track for his supposed return, which was thought to be around early- to mid-June.

Coonrod pitched to a 4.04 ERA and 3.71 FIP for the Phillies in 2021. The right-hander picked up 48 strikeouts in 42.1 innings of work. He was one of the more reliable arms out of the bullpen last season, so let's hope Coonrod can give the bullpen a boost upon his return.

Kent Emanuel, who the Phillies claimed off of waivers from the Houston Astros over the offseason, hasn't appeared in a game with Philadelphia yet. He was sidelined all of spring training with a left elbow impingement.

However, the 29-year-old lefty has reportedly been throwing in simulated games, per Lugardo. Emanuel's made just 10 career MLB appearances, pitching to a 2.55 ERA in 17.2 innings with the Astros in 2021. His timetable for return is still unknown. 

