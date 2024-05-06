Should Philadelphia Phillies Trade For Star Miami Marlins Center Fielder?
As good as the Philadelphia Phillies have been in 2024, their lineup is not without holes at the plate.
One position in particular that has not provided very much has been center field. One player with star potential could be on the move at the position and Philadelphia could be the ones to take advantage.
The Miami Marlins fire sale has begun with the trade of Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres. One of the next expected players to be on the move is Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Phillies center fielders are slashing just .219/.276/.325 with just two home runs on the season. Johan Rojas has been streaky and is currently back on a cold stretch. With Chisholm, Philadelphia could be looking at an influx of power with a slightly better batting average as well.
The 26-year-old is a career .243/.305/.444 hitter. Though, much like the entire Marlins roster, he is in a down year for 2024. He would have some more help around him in the Phillies lineup, which would could help his numbers get back up to where he is normally at.
One of the most attractive parts of a Chisholm trade is that he is under team control through the end of the 2026 season. He's also making just $2.6 million for this season, which would in turn makes him one of the cheaper options on the trade market.
Chisholm has never lived up to the superstar expectations that were had for him in Miami, partially due to injuries, but he wouldn't have as much baggage in Philadelphia.
It also wouldn't be the first time the two teams have made a blockbuster trade in recent memory, as J.T. Realmuto was acquired from the Marlins back in 2019.
Miami is searching for bats in return for Chisholm, which would mean that someone like Aidan Miller or Justin Crawford would likely be involved. Arraez didn't fetch the Marlins any top 100 prospects, but expect the asking price for Chisholm to be a bit higher.