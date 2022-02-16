Skip to main content
Spring Training Began Wednesday for Phillies Minor Leaguers

Spring Training Began Wednesday for Phillies Minor Leaguers

Mini-camp began Wednesday for minor leaguers not on the Phillies 40-man roster. As MLB and the MLBPA continue to negotiate the lockout, minor league prospects prepare in Clearwater for an unimpeded season.

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mini-camp began Wednesday for minor leaguers not on the Phillies 40-man roster. As MLB and the MLBPA continue to negotiate the lockout, minor league prospects prepare in Clearwater for an unimpeded season.

The crack of bats and the pops of baseball thudding into mitts rang out today at the Philadelphia Phillies complex in Clearwater, Fl. Although the players there might not be the ones you’d recognize.

Mini-camp began today for Phillies who are not on the 40-man roster. That means top prospects like Bryson Stott, Mick Abel, Johan Rojas, Logan O’Hoppe, and Andrew Painter don’t have to worry about their development being stunted by the lockout.

For Stott, any extra training is vital as he will be battling Didi Gregorius for Phillies' Opening Day shortstop.

Unfortunately, due to the lockout, minor leaguers who occupy 40-man roster spots cannot attend, that includes players like Jhailyn Ortiz, Simon Muzziotti, Luis Garcia and Mickey Moniak.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Phillies mini-camp runs from Feb. 16 through early-March, at which point players will move to minor league or major league spring training.

Even in non-lockout seasons, mini-camp has been a place where multiple major league call-ups began their seasons. Last year, JD Hammer, Matt Vierling, and Luke Williams all began 2021 at Phillies mini-camp.

When major league spring training does finally begin, these players will have weeks of experience beyond their major league counterparts, a tool which could be used to jump start an early season youth-movement for clubs all around Major League Baseball.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_16395277
News

Spring Training Began Wednesday for Phillies Minor Leaguers

58 seconds ago
USATSI_16534802
News

Philadelphia Phillies Starting Staff One of MLB's Best According to PECOTA

3 hours ago
USATSI_13037628
Around MLB

Two Former Phillies Among Those Who Testified in Skaggs Trial

5 hours ago
USATSI_13452048
Around MLB

Report: MLB Seeks Ability to Reduce Minor League Roster Size Amid Lockout Negotiations

23 hours ago
USATSI_12579185
Prospects

3 Philadelphia Phillies Prospects Make ESPN Top 100 List

Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_12389745
Opinions

Has the Phillies' 2018-19 Offseason Spending Spree Paid Off?

Feb 15, 2022
sipa_36138130
Around MLB

Who Are The Favorites to Land Seiya Suzuki After the Lockout?

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_16723154
Opinions

Is 2022 Didi Gregorius' Last Stand in Philadelphia?

Feb 14, 2022