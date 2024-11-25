Teams Will Make Juan Soto an Offer This Week, Philadelphia Phillies Included
Will the Philadelphia Phillies make an offer for superstar Juan Soto?
That question should be answered in the next few days, perhaps putting an end to his free agency sooner than some initially expected.
Around the industry, Soto is now expected to make his decision in the foreseeable future, a promising sign for the Phillies and every other team in the league looking to sign other free agents.
According to Buster Olney of ESPN, teams in the mix for the Dominican Republic native will begin making their offers this week. While that doesn't mean Soto will decide before Thanksgiving, this should get the ball rolling.
"Sources involved in the Juan Soto talks expect the teams will begin forwarding offers this week. To date, the process has been about Soto meeting with teams/club officials, and about those officials getting to know Soto."
If Philadelphia makes an offer and doesn't sign him, it shouldn't be viewed as a bad outcome for the front office.
The fan base has to understand that other teams are in the mix and need him more than the Phillies do at this point, making those squads desperate for his services.
Nobody would be upset if the youngster ended up finding his way to Philadelphia, given he's a generational talent, but there would be other moves for the team to make to improve if he wants to play elsewhere.
Swing-and-miss issues were the Phillies' biggest problem in 2024.
Soto would help fix that, but it's impossible to ask one player to change an entire lineup's approach.
Nonetheless, whether they sign him or not, fixing that problem in the lineup seems to be the biggest need.