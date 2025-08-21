Three Critical Observations From Phillies' Impressive Sweep of Mariners
The Philadelphia Phillies were able to wrap up a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners at home to help the team remain in first place in the National League East.
Coming into the series, the Phillies suffered a lackluster split against the Washington Nationals over the weekend. As one of the worst teams in the league, not winning that series was a bit of a letdown, and it could have spiraled into a bit of a problem with the Mariners coming to town.
Fortunately, the team was able to sweep the series and build a ton of momentum. Even though the New York Mets are starting to play a little bit better of late, Philadelphia has answered the call and is remaining in first place with a comfortable lead.
As the team gets set for a day off before another weekend series against the Nationals, here are three critical observations from the series sweep.
Phillies Prove Themselves Against AL Threat
While Philadelphia was at home against the Mariners, a sweep of a playoff contender is always impressive this late in the campaign. Seattle was one of the more aggressive teams at the trade deadline, trying to make improvements, and it has helped change their outlook for the rest of the season.
With the Houston Astros being banged up and sliding of late, the Mariners could end up winning the AL West. The Phillies beating a team of that caliber, coming off the tough news about their ace Zack Wheeler, was a very encouraging sign for the franchise moving forward.
Suarez Bounces Back
After two consecutive poor outings for the talented left-hander, it was good to see Ranger Suarez back on his game to start the series against the Mariners. This is a talented team with an improved lineup and one of the best power hitters in baseball. For a pitcher who had just come off two poor outings, it was good to see him bounce back.
In his ninth win of the year, he totaled 10 strikeouts and allowed just two earned runs. The left-hander has now totaled a 9-6 record and 3.25 ERA for the campaign. Even though there were some struggles of late, Suarez’s strong performance helped ease any potential concerns.
Sanchez Improves NL Cy Young Case
Due to the injury to Wheeler and the struggles of Aaron Nola this season, the new ace of the staff for Philadelphia is Cristopher Sanchez. The southpaw was able to have a breakout season in 2024, and he has followed that up with a fantastic year in 2025.
So far, he has totaled an 11-4 record and 2.46 ERA. With the Phillies being one of the best teams in the NL, the left-hander should be getting some recognition as the best pitcher in the league. While Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates is still the favorite to win it, the absence of Wheeler for some time should direct some of that attention to Sanchez.
In the middle game of the series, the southpaw pitched 6.1 innings and struck out 12 batters while allowing just two runs. Even though he didn't factor in the decision, it was an impressive outing. There is still some time for the southpaw to make a run at the NL Cy Young, and his performance on Wednesday certainly helped his case.